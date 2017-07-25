'Real Magic Tour' hits Seattle Washington

Magician Nate Staniforth visits New Day NW to share what makes his magic so special as well as a few tricks. The magician was previously the host of Discovery Channel's international hit TV series "Breaking Magic" and has toured the US college circuit for the last ten years as a live performer.
Nate Staniforth's Real Magic Tour is coming to Seattle, WA July 25th.
Event Info:
Tuesday, Jul 25, 2017
8:00 PM PDT (7:00 PM Doors)
Tractor, Seattle, WA
21 years and over
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs