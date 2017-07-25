'Real Magic Tour' hits Seattle Washington

Magician Nate Staniforth visits New Day NW to share what makes his magic so special as well as a few tricks. The magician was previously the host of Discovery Channel's international hit TV series "Breaking Magic" and has toured the US college circuit for the last ten years as a live performer.

Nate Staniforth's Real Magic Tour is coming to Seattle, WA July 25th.

Event Info:

Tuesday, Jul 25, 2017

8:00 PM PDT (7:00 PM Doors)

Tractor, Seattle, WA

21 years and over

