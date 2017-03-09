Read the rain away with these five best books for spring!

SEATTLE -

Looking for a good read to get you through this rainy weather? Andrea Gough joins us from Seattle Public Library with five recently released books for every age that you won’t want to miss!

See You in the Cosmos by Jack Cheng (Children's Middle Grade, grades 4-7; Penguin Random House)

Scythe by Neal Shusterman (YA, grades 8 and up; Simon & Schuster)

Umami by Laia Jufresa (Adult Fiction; OneWorld)

The Try by Jane Harper (Adult Mystery; Macmillan)

Books for Living by Will Schwalbe (Adult Nonfiction; Penguin Random House)

