Raising awareness of mental health through music

The Manified band is using music as a way to heal and a way to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Mike Jauregui and Ethan Campbell have helped each other through struggles with mental health and depression, and they've done it not only through their friendship, but through music.

Mike and Ethan's band Manified has served as a way for the men to heal as well as as a way to raise awareness about mental health.

They've partnered with the National Alliance of Mental Illness Seattle and Community Arts Create for their Brighter Days Project. The project focuses on raising awareness, and will culminate in a showcase on May 26th Hillman City Collaboratory featuring a variety of performances from Seattle artists.

To learn more about Manified's Brighter Days Project and the showcase, click here.

To keep up with the band and featured art, click here to check out their blog.

© 2017 KING-TV