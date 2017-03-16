Quick answers to some of the more quirky questions about our brains

It weighs around three pounds, yet it's the most complex organ in our bodies. Two neuroscience educators have compiled answers to more than a hundred questions about our brains, including: Why are yawns contagious, and Why can't we tickle ourselves? The result is their new book, Brain Bytes: Quick Answers to Quirky Questions About the Brain.

The book's co-authors, Dr. Lise Johnson and Dr. Eric Chudler, shared more about their approach to the book, and answered a few of the quirky questions contained within.

