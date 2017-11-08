QiGong helps improve mental and physical wellness

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

A gentle exercise that's been around for centuries can help improve physical and mental health. It's called QiGong and it's as beautiful to watch as it is to learn. Viola Brumbaugh and several of her students from Wise Orchid Taijiquan and QiGong gave a brief QiGong demonstration, then shared more about the benefits of this ancient Chinese practice.

Connect with Wise Orchid Taijiquan and QiGong on Facebook

© 2017 KING-TV