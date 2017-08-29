Q&A Discussion: Talking about Teen Suicide

Psychologist Fredric Matteson

Talking about the Teen/Youth Suicide epidemic with Dr. Cora Breuner, Psychologist Fredric Matteson, Eugenie Park from TeenLink and Therapist Kristen Rivas.

Remember you are never alone and there is always help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

If you are a teen and want to speak to another teen about anything contact Teen Link 6pm-10pm every night at 1-866-TEENLINK (833-6546) or chat online www.866TEENLINK.org from 6pm-9:30pm

This Q&A panel was held LIVE on our NEWDAYNW Facebook page.

