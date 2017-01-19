Pysochosomatic illness isn't just in your head

SEATTLE - It happens to all of us: our cheeks flush red, we say the wrong thing, our heart skips a beat and we write it off as being all in our head. Our body can experience similar dramatic and extreme emotional reactions that can be much more severe,often called psychosomatic illnesses, that remain medically unexplained. Neurologist Dr. Suzanne O’Sullivan, MD, and author of “Is It All in Your Head?” takes us through a few case studies of psychosomatic illness. Just because it’s in your head, doesn’t mean it isn’t real.

