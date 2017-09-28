Pussy Riot's Masha Alyokhina shares her story of political protests

SEATTLE - You may have heard of the band Pussy Riot, a Russian feminist protest punk rock group, especially in regards to their political protest back in 2012. Masha Alyokhina was one of the band members who was arrested and convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" after a protest performance at the Moscow Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.

Alyokhina was released from prison under amnesty in 2013, and now she is sharing her story on multiple platforms. She is starring in the play "Burning Doors," which dramatizes her own story along with others who were targeted by the Putin regime. Her book, "Riot Days," covers her account of the performance, trial, incarceration, and prison protests she participated in.

Burning Doors is coming to On the Boards (100 W. Roy St., Seattle, WA) September 28-October 1st. Alyokhina is also doing a book signing at the Elliott Bay Book Company (1521 10th Ave., Seattle, WA) on September 30th at 2 p.m.

To keep on with Alyokhina, follow her Instagram.

