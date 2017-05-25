Providing personal care for Seattle's transgender youth

Lara Hayden (right) helps give Seattle Children's Gender Clinic patients personalized treatment plans, Jay Simmons (left) is one such patient.

Although he was assigned as a female at birth, Jay Simmons has always identified as male. But getting the care he needs as an adolescent is a challenge.

Seattle Children's Gender Clinic offers gender-affirming care to adolescents under 21. Now, Jay is a patient at the clinic and is receiving personalized care.

Lara Hayden, the Gender Clinic program manager and care navigator, is the first contact for patients and she helps to give them personalized treatment courses.

Jay and Lara join us on New Day to discuss the intricacies of gender-affirming care and the many challenges facing transgender youth.

To learn more about Jay and Lara's stories, read the blog post here.

For more information on the Gender Clinic, click here.

© 2017 KING-TV