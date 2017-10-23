Proton therapy minimizes radiation side-effects in breast cancer patients

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance offers proton therapy to breast cancer patients.

In the midst of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Dr. Christine Fang from Seattle Cancer Care Alliance sheds light on the fight against this pervasive disease. More women are diagnosed with breast cancer than any other cancer and this year, an estimated 270,000 women in the US will be diagnosed. Dr. Fang explains how important it is to take into account the side-effects of treatments when determining your care.

Dr. Fang also stresses that heart health must be considered when looking at treatment options. Proton beam therapy is a method that minimizes radiation exposure in women with locally advanced stage lll breast cancer and is especially helpful for younger patients. Seattle Cancer Care Alliance is the only facility that offers proton therapy in the Pacific Northwest. Find more information about the treatment here.

Aimee Huff, a breast cancer survivor, shares how she took an active role in determining her own treatment plan.

