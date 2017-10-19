KING
Protect yourself against internet & phone scammers

Su Ring, KING 11:00 AM. PDT October 19, 2017

No matter how much we try to stay on top of them, scammers seem to find cunning new ways to get ahold of our personal information, and our money. AARP has teamed up with BECU to track down the latest scams as well as older ones making a comeback.

Janelle Pike, Financial Crimes Analyst at BECU, shared more about some of the worst scams to watch out for right now.

Take part in BECU's free paper shredding and e-cycling event  this Saturday, October 21st from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm (or until the trucks fill up), at the following locations:

  • BECU Everett Mall - 1402 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett WA 98208
  • BECU Federal Way Pavilions Neighborhood Financial Center on Pacific Hwy S - 31411 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003
  • BECU Tukwila Financial Center - 12770 Gateway Drive, Tukwila, WA 98168

Find more information about the event here.

For more information about this and other ways to protect yourselves from fraud, please visit AARP Seattle's website: AARP.org/Seattle, or call AARP's Fraud Watch Helpline: 877-908-3360.

