SEATTLE - Antique collectors and appreciators alike, you’ll want to listen to this one! You might recognize Dr. Lori Verderame from the History channel’s The Curse of Oak Island, Discovery channel’s Auction Kings or FOX Business Network’s Strange Inheritance for her unremitting antique appraisals. She doesn’t buy them: she tells you what they’re worth. With over 150 events and approximately 20,000 item reviews every year, the Ph.D. appraiser, columnist and author shows no signs of letting up. Catch her at the Northwest’s largest consumer home show, the Seattle Home Show, where you'll find hundreds of exhibits, special seminars, and even wine tasting!

Today, everyone in the New Day NW audience is going home with tickets to the Seattle Home Show!

Copyright 2017 KING