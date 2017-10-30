Preview Teatro ZinZanni's newest show: Love, Chaos, & Dinner!

Teatro ZinZanni's current show: Love, Chaos, and Dinner!

Teatro ZinZanni's newest show is Love, Chaos, and Dinner! Teatro ZinZanni guarantees a night unlike any other, featuring 3 hours of cabaret, circus, music, and comedy! Love, Chaos and Dinner runs from October until April 29, 2018.

James Beard "Best Chef Northwest" award winner Jason Wilson has teamed up with Teatro ZinZanni to create a unique menu for the show! Chef Wilson joins us on New Day to cook up one of his main courses, an Alaskan Salmon Filet with cauliflower puree, olive tapenade, and lemon-fennel salsa.

View the Chef Wilson's handcrafted menu here.

