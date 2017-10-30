Teatro ZinZanni's newest show is Love, Chaos, and Dinner! Teatro ZinZanni guarantees a night unlike any other, featuring 3 hours of cabaret, circus, music, and comedy! Love, Chaos and Dinner runs from October until April 29, 2018.
James Beard "Best Chef Northwest" award winner Jason Wilson has teamed up with Teatro ZinZanni to create a unique menu for the show! Chef Wilson joins us on New Day to cook up one of his main courses, an Alaskan Salmon Filet with cauliflower puree, olive tapenade, and lemon-fennel salsa.
View the Chef Wilson's handcrafted menu here.
Here's the recipe for the Herb Roasted Salmon with Olive Tapenade, Spicy Cauliflower and Apple Fennel Salsa Chef Wilson cooked on today's show!
For the Salmon:
4 each, 5-6 oz portions boneless skinless king or thickly cut Salmon
1 bunch Dill
1 bunch Basil
1 bunch Tarragon
1 Tbsp Kosher Salt
-Preheat the oven to 170F, remove ¼ of herbs from each bunch and chop well, use for salsa.
-Season salmon evenly with salt, cover with all remaining herbs, and bake salmon for 22 minutes at 170F, add the cauliflower florets for 10 minutes then remove from oven and serve by placing cauliflower puree on a plate or in a bowl, then top with tapenade, florets and apple salsa.
For the Tapenade:
¼ cup pitted Nicoise olives
¼ cup pitted green Cerignola olives
¼ cup pitted picholine olives
6 cloves fresh garlic, peeled
Zest and juice of one lemon
⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil
6 fresh basil leaves
-Place all ingredients in a food processor or blender and puree until smooth, some water may be needed to achieve the best consistency.
For Cauliflower:
preheat oven to 450F
1 head fresh cauliflower
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp kosher salt
1.5 tbsp harissa or red curry powder
1 pint heavy cream
-Cut the head of cauliflower in half and remove all florets (or little trees) toss 2 cups of the florets with harissa, half the salt and the olive oil.
-Roast in a 450F oven for 7 minutes, remove and reserve for later. The remaining scraps and florets can be cut smaller and placed in a sauce pot with the cream and remaining salt. Simmer for 20-25 minutes slowly, stirring occasionally, until most all cream is reduced and almost dry in pan. Puree the mixture and reserve warm.
For the Fennel Salsa:
1 bulb fennel, fresh, small diced, core removed and sicarded
1 green apple, small diced, skin on
1 tbsp lemon juice
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
3 tbsp water
1.5 tsp kosher salt
1 tbsp each chopped basil, dill, tarragon
-Simmer the fennel in water and olive oil and salt until slightly translucent and the fennel is soft and water has evaporated. Allow the mixture to cool, Mix in the apples and all remaining ingredients, adjust seasoning and serve.
