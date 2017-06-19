Preview Taste of Tacoma with these Ahi Poke Tacos

The Taste of Tacoma is happening June 23rd to 25th at Point Defiance Park. Chef Celestino Jimenez from Stanley & Seafort's stopped by the New Day NW studio to give a delicious preview of what's to come!

KING 1:06 PM. PDT June 19, 2017

