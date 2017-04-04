Prank your plate to fight cravings and over eating

Cynthis Jolly shows healthy alternatives to cravings: zucchini chips, low-fat greek yogurt parfaits and more!

We all know what it's like to have a craving and pine for those calorie heavy treats. Health coach Cynthia Jolly says no more!

Cynthia will show us how to control our portions and find healthy alternative snacks to swap with our guilty pleasures, like zucchini chips or kale chips. As someone who has struggled with weight loss and healthy eating, Cynthia is passionate about helping others through this journey.

Through Jolly Health, Cynthia helps people to reach their optimal health through positive diet changes. Click here to read more about Jolly Health on their website.

