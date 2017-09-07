New Day (Photo: New Day Northwest)

SEATTLE - A cause for celebration can happen anywhere, anytime. By creating a pop-up party kit, you can be ready for a party in any situation.

Sheena Kalso, also known as the Invisible Hostess, stopped by the studio to show us the essentials needed to have a successful pop-up party. These items are not ground breaking, but they will prepare you with the basics you need like collapsible cups, an insulated picnic basket, wine flasks, blankets, and more.

Pop-up party kits can be customized for different parties at home, work, or on the go, and can help keep you from feeling unprepared when it comes to an unexpected party situation.

