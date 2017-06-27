Polynesian culture comes alive at annual Tatau Festival

Polynesian culture comes to life this weekend in Tacoma, with the Northwest Tatau Festival.

In addition to authentic food and dance, people can check out the inventive history of the Polynesian style of tattooing, called tapping. Whitey Chen, one of the pre-eminent tattoo artists to attend the festival, shared more about the cultural history of the traditional designs, and previewed the festival.

The Northwest Tatau Festival takes place this Friday through Sunday at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.

