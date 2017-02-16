Podcast "Hella Black Hella Seattle" creates a community for people of color

Three women create a community for people of color through their podcast, Hella Black Hella Seattle. Alaina, Jasmine and Eula report on restaurants, upcoming noteworthy events, and POC individuals making a difference in Seattle.

KING 12:19 PM. PST February 16, 2017

