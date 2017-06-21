PNW Veg highlights local 'vegetable-forward' recipes to try at home

The new cookbook from Seattle journalist and chef Kim O'Donnel features one hundred "vegetable-forward" recipes inspired by the local bounty. Whether you're looking for simple weeknight meals, on-the-go snacks or satisfying desserts, this book gives you over 100 ways to celebrate seasonal produce.

Kim O'Donnel stopped by the New Day NW studio to give us a preview of one of one of her favorite desserts: Cherry Fro-Yo

Cherry Fro-Yo

INGREDIENTS

Makes about 1 quart

¾ pound unpitted sweet cherries (about 1½ cups)

¼ teaspoon almond extract

2 cups full-fat traditional yogurt or 2 percent plain Greek yogurt

¼ to 1/3 cup honey

1 vanilla bean, or 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon vodka (optional but recommended)

PROCEDURES

1. Pit the cherries and place them in a small bowl. Stir in the almond extract and allow it to soak in while you prep the rest of the ingredients.

2. Place the yogurt in the bowl of a food processor and add ¼ cup of the honey. Run the tip of a paring knife down the middle of the vanilla bean and pry it open. Use the spine (unsharpened side) of the knife to scrape the seeds and add the paste to the food processor. Process the mixture until well blended, then taste for sweetness, adding the remaining honey as needed. Add the cherries with juices to the yogurt and process until smooth. Transfer to an airtight container, add the bean pod, cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

3. Pour the chilled mixture and the vodka into an ice cream maker, remove the bean pod, and process according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The result will be creamy with a mouth-feel similar to soft-serve ice cream. You may serve it right away, or for a firmer consistency, transfer into a freezer-safe container and freeze for at least 1 hour.

MAKE IT SPECIAL WITH CHOCOLATE SHARDS

1. 2 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, finely chopped

2. Melt the chocolate in the microwave for about 30 seconds in a glass measuring cup or in a double boiler on the stovetop. To make your own double boiler, pour a few inches of water into a medium saucepan and situate a heatproof bowl that fits snugly on top. Place the chocolate in the bowl and melt over medium-low heat.

3. Carefully scrape the sides of the bowl with a heatproof rubber spatula and stir until smooth.

When the frozen yogurt has reached the desired texture but is still in the ice cream maker, drizzle in the melted chocolate—ever so slowly—while it’s still warm. If the chocolate gets excessively clumpy, turn the machine off and stir in the chocolate by hand.

