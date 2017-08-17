PNW Chalk Fest welcomes internationally recognized chalk art in Redmond

Photo courtesy of Wayne and Cheryl Renshaw.

REDMOND, WASH. - Take the whole family to PNW Chalk Fest this weekend to see street murals, enjoy kids’ activities and listen to live music. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, chalk artists from around the world will transform Redmond Town Center into a pastel masterpiece.

Artist Naomi Haverland and PNW Chalk Fest producer Terry Morgan demonstrated chalk art on New Day.

Redmond Town Center

164th Avenue NE & NE 74th St

Redmond, WA 98052

Free parking will be available at Redmond Town Center’s two covered parking garages.

