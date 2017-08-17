KING
PNW Chalk Fest welcomes internationally recognized chalk art in Redmond

Several internationally recognized chalk artists will be in the Puget Sound for the first Pacific Northwest Chalk Fest.

Heidi Eng and Starla Sampaco, KING 12:14 PM. PDT August 17, 2017

REDMOND, WASH. - Take the whole family to PNW Chalk Fest this weekend to see street murals, enjoy kids’ activities and listen to live music. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, chalk artists from around the world will transform Redmond Town Center into a pastel masterpiece.

Artist Naomi Haverland and PNW Chalk Fest producer Terry Morgan demonstrated chalk art on New Day.

Redmond Town Center
164th Avenue NE & NE 74th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Free parking will be available at Redmond Town Center’s two covered parking garages.

