PNW Chalk Fest welcomes internationally recognized chalk art in Redmond

REDMOND, WASH. - Take the whole family to PNW Chalk Fest this weekend to see street murals, enjoy kids’ activities and listen to live music. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, chalk artists from around the world will transform Redmond Town Center into a pastel masterpiece.
Artist Naomi Haverland and PNW Chalk Fest producer Terry Morgan demonstrated chalk art on New Day.
Redmond Town Center
164th Avenue NE & NE 74th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Free parking will be available at Redmond Town Center’s two covered parking garages.
