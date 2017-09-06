Play flag football with Pearl Jam's Mike McCready at CenturyLink Field

First up, a Seattle musician with immense talent and even more heart. Mike McCready is best-known for his role as guitarist for iconic rock band Pearl Jam, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Mike is also passionate about his work in the community, supporting many organizations, including the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. He's hosted a number of creative fundraisers, from concerts to his awesome charity flag football tournament, which teams fans up with very special guests.

Mike joined Margaret to chat about his personal connection with the illness, and promote this year's A Touch of Football event, which takes place Saturday, September 16th, at CenturyLink Field. Teams and individual players are still being accepted.

