Platinum selling artist Jackie Evancho Performs Live

SEATTLE - Jackie Evancho has been wowing audiences since her 2010 performance on America's Got Talent as a 10-year-old and her star continues to rise.

She's gone gold on the Billboard Top 200, had a Platinum EP and performed at spectacular events around the world. She delighted the Obama's at the lighting of the National Christmas Tree, said goodbye to Oprah on her TV finale, represented the U.S. at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, and performed at the 2017 inauguration of President Donald Trump... all before age 18.

Jackie Evancho will perform at Seattle's Triple Door March 23rd & 24th.

