PJ Morton, Grammy winning keyboardist from Maroon 5 performs live

Grammy winner PJ Morton performs in-studio from his solo debut, Gumbo.

Grammy winning keyboardist from Maroon 5, PJ Morton performs the song, "First Began", from his solo debut, Gumbo. His career includes collaborations with Adam Levine, Lil Wayne, and Busta Rhymes, and has written and produced for BJ The Chicago Kid, Jermaine Dupri, Jazmine Sullivan, and India.Arie.

