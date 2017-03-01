KING
Close

Pint-sized podcast star

Su Ring, KING 9:02 AM. PST March 01, 2017

Ellie Suastez has been honing her interviewing skills with a podcast that features guests like Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole, members of the Seattle Storm, and former Seahawks long snapper Clint Gresham. Did we mention, she's just seven years old?

Ellie Suastez, host of Ellie's Podcast 11, and her dad (and podcast co-host) Abraham Suastez shared a few of their favorite interviews.

CLICK HERE to check out Ellie's Podcast 11

Connect with Ellie and her dad on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories