Pint-sized podcast star

Ellie Suastez has been honing her interviewing skills with a podcast that features guests like Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole, members of the Seattle Storm, and former Seahawks long snapper Clint Gresham. Did we mention, she's just seven years old?

Ellie Suastez, host of Ellie's Podcast 11, and her dad (and podcast co-host) Abraham Suastez shared a few of their favorite interviews.

