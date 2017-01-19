KING
Close

Meet Phiona Mutesi, chess prodigy and Disney's Queen of Katwe

Today, Phiona talks about her experience growing up in Uganda and how chess changed her life forever.

Heidi Eng, KING 2:54 PM. PST January 19, 2017

SEATTLE - A young Ugandan girl's world drastically changes when she discovers the game of chess in the new Disney movie based on a true story, Queen of Katwe. Phiona Mutesi experiences tremendous support from her community and family, giving her the strength to pursue her dream. Phiona is here today to give us a behind-the-scenes look at the true story of perseverance and triumph of the human spirit.  

Joining Phiona is Elliott Neff, founder of Bellevue-based Chess4Life and Robert Katende, one of Phiona's mentors. Chess4Life not only teaches children to become better players but also how to approach life's challenges strategically, learning and improving every step of the way. 

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories