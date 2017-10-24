KING
Peruvian non-profit paves a road for success for children with disabilities

Founder and coordinator of Manos Unidas Peru, Celeste Marion, speaks about the organization and their upcoming fundraising event in Woodinville on October 28th.

Joseph Suttner, KING 12:00 PM. PDT October 24, 2017

Manos Unidas maximizes potential for children with disabilities in Peru by providing them personalized and affordable education. It is a non-profit organization and school started by Celeste Marion, a Bothell native. 

Celeste shares how her love of travel and volunteering led her to form Manos Unidas. She also delves into the important disctinctions between a "1st world" and a "developing world" and between volunteering to actually help others, and volunteering just to "feel good". 

Manos Unidas is holding the 3rd Annual Fiesta for the Children Benefit & Gala on October 28th at The Hollywood Schoolhouse in Woodinville. Tickets to the event include a full dinner, cocktails, a silent auction, entertainment, & more! Info and tickets can be found at the organization's website here

 

 

