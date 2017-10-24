Peruvian non-profit paves a road for success for children with disabilities

Manos Unidas Peru is a non-profit organization providing hands-on, personalized education for children with disabilities.

Manos Unidas maximizes potential for children with disabilities in Peru by providing them personalized and affordable education. It is a non-profit organization and school started by Celeste Marion, a Bothell native.

Celeste shares how her love of travel and volunteering led her to form Manos Unidas. She also delves into the important disctinctions between a "1st world" and a "developing world" and between volunteering to actually help others, and volunteering just to "feel good".

Manos Unidas is holding the 3rd Annual Fiesta for the Children Benefit & Gala on October 28th at The Hollywood Schoolhouse in Woodinville. Tickets to the event include a full dinner, cocktails, a silent auction, entertainment, & more! Info and tickets can be found at the organization's website here.

© 2017 KING-TV