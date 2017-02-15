Personalize your backyard with Olympic Landscape's unique designs

SEATTLE - Personalize your backyard with Olympic Landscape’s exceptional designs. Neil Hedman, owner and general manager of Olympic Landscape, accompanied by John Sullivan explain their goal to reflect every customer’s personality and style within each design at every unique site.

Every New Day NW audience member receives the anniversary special: 40% off Olympic Landscape's design service to the first 10 people who sign up.

Check them out on their website!

Copyright 2017 KING