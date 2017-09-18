KING
Close

Perfect spices for fall food and beverages

Kimberley Hiner shows New Day the perfect spices for fall food, snacks, and beverages.

Joseph Suttner and Abby Luschei, KING 12:12 PM. PDT September 18, 2017

SEATTLE - Fall is full of flavors. Kimberley Hiner, from World Spice, showed New Day how to utilize spices to create a variety of snacks, beverages, and food that are perfect for fall including:

  • Spiced beverages: chai, mulled cider/wine, and spiced cocoa
  • Spiced snacks: sweet/savory spiced nuts, nuts and bolts, and kicked-up dip for football
  • Spices for pumpkin: sweet, savory, and other options than pumpkin spice

For more information. click here

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories