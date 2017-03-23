KING
Patagonia author shows us the rare Gobi Grizzly

National Geographic author Douglas Chadwick tells us about his new book, Tracking Gobi Grizzlies.

KING 3:03 PM. PDT March 23, 2017

SEATTLE, WA - National Geographic author Douglas Chadwick tells us about his new book published by Patagonia, Tracking Gobi Grizzlies, and why learning about endangered species is so important.

Douglas is holding a talk and book signing at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo's Education Center Auditorium on Thursday, March 23rd at 6:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public.

