KING
Close
Closings Alert 24 closing alerts
Weather Alert 37 weather alerts
Close

Pasta pappardelle with lobster in saffron sauce from one of the most romantic restaurants in America

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PST February 09, 2017

SEATTLE - Consider Montalcino Ristorante for your Valentine’s Day outing, as it was named one of the most romantic restaurants in America. This one-of-a-kind Italian restaurant places high priority on passion and tradition using only the freshest, highest quality authentic Italian ingredients. Today, Montalcino Ristorante makes Pappardelle all’ Aragosta – homemade pasta pappardelle with lobster in saffron sauce. 

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories