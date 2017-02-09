SEATTLE - Consider Montalcino Ristorante for your Valentine’s Day outing, as it was named one of the most romantic restaurants in America. This one-of-a-kind Italian restaurant places high priority on passion and tradition using only the freshest, highest quality authentic Italian ingredients. Today, Montalcino Ristorante makes Pappardelle all’ Aragosta – homemade pasta pappardelle with lobster in saffron sauce.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs