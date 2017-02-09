HEADLINES
Updated 12:49 PM. PST
- Local
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lake Stevens
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Bellingham
Stranger's kindness gives homeless man 'a reason to believe' Dave Ferris was about as hopeless as you could get.
- Bellingham
- 3 minutes ago
- Bellingham
School staff bring free food to hungry families in Bellingham A string of school closures in Bellingham posed a problem for many parents who rely on the school district to provide a nutritious breakfast and lunch for their kids.
- Bellingham
- 1 hour ago
- Local
Home damaged in Maple Valley mudslide MAPLE VALLEY – One home was damaged in a mudslide in Maple Valley on Thursday afternoon.
- Local
- 2 hours ago
- News
'Go buy Ivanka's stuff': Conway called out by GOP official for free Ivanka 'commercial' It comes a day after President Trump called out Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka Trump's clothing line.
- News
- 5 hours ago
- Local
Recently appointed WSF director taking on new challenges There's a new person at the helm of the Washington State Ferries, and Director Amy Scarton admits she's taking on some challenges.
- Local
- 1 hour ago
- Local
Couple of 22 years separates over Trump vote Divisions between supporters of President Trump and Hillary Clinton have taken a toll on plenty of relationships, reports Reuters , but this might be the most extreme example.
- Local
- 7 hours ago
- Local
Winter blast: Whatcom County declares emergency WHATCOM COUNTY -- Whatcom County Executive Jack Louws signed a Proclamation of Emergency on Wednesday due to the on-going severe winter weather.
- Local
- 10 hours ago
- Seahawks
Seahawks sign kicker Blair Walsh as competition for Steven Hauschka Walsh was the kicker who missed a potential game-winning chip-shot field goal against the Seahawks in the 2015 playoffs. But he could compete with Steven Hauschka, who struggled on extra points last season.
- Seahawks
- 4 hours ago
- Features
Canine companions provide reading help
- Features
- 9 hours ago
- Hanford
Former Hanford doctor 'under duress' to disregard worker safety Instead of putting worker safety first at Hanford, a former top doctor said he felt "forced and under duress to…manipulate a medical policy" he wasn't comfortable with.
- Hanford
- 11 hours ago
- Local
Fire forces evacuation at Blue Water Inn in Kingston An early morning fire forced residents staying at the Blue Water Inn to evacuate Thursday.
- Local
- 11 hours ago
