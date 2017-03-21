Pagliacci tosses thier way to the World Pizza Games

This year, for the first time, Pagliacci is sending two finalists to compete in Las Vegas at the World Pizza Games.

Josh Vachitz, associate manager of Seattle's Mercer Island location, and Dustin Cienfuego, a cook at the Magnolia location both qualified to compete in the "Fastest Dough" competition.

To compete, contestants are given five 12” mesh screens, five 12 oz dough balls, and an unlimited amount of time to get those screens covered. Last year’s WPG winner, Mitch Rotolo Jr., broke the world record for fastest time: 23:04 seconds. First-place receives a $1,000 cash prize, with medals going to the top 3 finishers.

World Pizza Games is part of the International Pizza Expo, the largest pizza convention in the world.

