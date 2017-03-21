London terror attacker kills 3, injures at least 20, police say
Nathan Hale's Porter taking fresh look at college pick, but UW still on list
Updated 8:05 AM. PDT
AG urges senate to support sick Hanford workersAG urges senate to support sick Hanford workers On Wednesday afternoon the Senate Labor, Commerce and Sports Committee will hold a public hearing in Olympia as it considers a house bill to help sick Hanford workers get worker compensation claims accepted.
5 hours ago
Inslee to speak at United Nations about climate changeInslee to speak at United Nations about climate change Gov. Jay Inslee was flying to New York Wednesday and was to speak before the U.N.'s General Assembly Thursday.
2 hours ago
UW set to introduce new men's basketball coachUW set to introduce new men's basketball coach
55 minutes ago
Emergency community meeting to confront Central District crimeEmergency community meeting to confront Central District crime Neighbors in Seattle's Central District say they can't take the drive-by shootings and gun violence much longer.
8 hours ago
The top 10 jobs to have in 2017The top 10 jobs to have in 2017
5 hours ago
Lidar takes on new importance after OsoLidar takes on new importance after Oso What is Lidar? Think of it as radar, but using light.
5 hours ago
GeekWire: Dramatic new video of Amazon Spheres by droneGeekWire: Dramatic new video of Amazon Spheres by drone
4 hours ago
AT&T pulls Google, YouTube ads over extremist videosAT&T pulls Google, YouTube ads over extremist videos SAN FRANCISCO — AT&T says it's pulling its business from Google and YouTube despite the Internet giant's pledge this week to keep offensive and extremist content away from ads.
2 hours ago
Running out of iPhone storage space? These tricks can helpRunning out of iPhone storage space? These tricks can help
5 hours ago
Historic West Seattle home relocated by bargeHistoric West Seattle home relocated by barge
5 hours ago
Police warn against 'Siri 108' prank spreading across social mediaPolice warn against 'Siri 108' prank spreading across social media LONOKE, Ark. (KTHV) - If you tell Siri to call three numbers you could hold up emergency lines and they're not 911.
4 hours ago
Tacoma utility customers fight rate hikesTacoma utility customers fight rate hikes
5 hours ago
What to do if you see a crime on Facebook Live
London terror attacker kills 3, injures at least 20, police say
Butterbeer ice cream hitting shelves for Harry Potter fans
Exclusive: Roger Goodell says changes coming to quicken NFL games in 2017
AT&T pulls Google, YouTube ads over extremist videos
Russia, an alleged coup and Montenegro's bid for NATO membership
Children understand us better than we thought
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant epically flubs puzzle with one letter missing
Family of five killed in Florida wreck
Two babies destined for love named Romeo and Juliet
Private prisons, explained
Two glasses of wine and a step send Ellen DeGeneres to the emergency room
Trump signs bill to pay for NASA programs
The Internet is freaking out over this giant chicken
Three awful reasons to take Social Security at 67
See some of the coolest photos in aviation from March 2017
Cheerios gave away flower seeds to save the bees, but they could do harm
Giraffe update: 'Baby is sticking out' (but no labor yet)
Here's what we know with the hearing from the FBI director
Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey found in Mexico
1 hour ago 12:11 p.m.
6 hour ago 8:00 a.m.
Budget rejects hefty pay raises for ferry workers
1 hour ago 12:12 p.m.
Three years after Oso, the pain is still raw
38 mins ago 12:54 p.m.
Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette to testify on neck injuries
18 mins ago 1:13 p.m.
Starbucks holds its annual shareholders meeting
5 hour ago 8:05 a.m.
AG urges senate to support sick Hanford workers
2 hour ago 11:43 a.m.
Inslee to speak at United Nations about climate change
43 mins ago 12:48 p.m.
UW set to introduce new men's basketball coach
8 hour ago 5:26 a.m.
Emergency community meeting to confront Central District crime
5 hour ago 8:34 a.m.
The top 10 jobs to have in 2017
6 hour ago 7:58 a.m.
Lidar takes on new importance after Oso
5 hour ago 9:00 a.m.
GeekWire: Dramatic new video of Amazon Spheres by drone
2 hour ago 11:33 a.m.
AT&T pulls Google, YouTube ads over extremist videos
5 hour ago 8:31 a.m.
Running out of iPhone storage space? These tricks can help
5 hour ago 8:11 a.m.
Historic West Seattle home relocated by barge
5 hour ago 8:48 a.m.
Police warn against 'Siri 108' prank spreading across social media