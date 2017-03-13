Pack smart for easy travel with AAA

Do you struggle packing efficiently when you travel? AAA travel expert Lisa Anciaux is coming to the rescue!
AAA carries a whole line of travel products at their Seattle Cruise and Travel store that can help you get the most in that overhead bag without sacrificing organization. Today we looked at clutter-free travel with the Pack-It System from Eagle Creek.
Seattle Cruise & Travel
1523 15th Ave W.
Seattle, WA 98119
Travel Services
(206) 216-4277
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs