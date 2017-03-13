KING
Pack smart for easy travel with AAA

AAA Travel's Lisa Anciaux shares tips and tricks for successful packing.

Heidi Eng, KING 1:35 PM. PDT March 13, 2017

Do you struggle packing efficiently when you travel?  AAA travel expert Lisa Anciaux is coming to the rescue!  

AAA carries a whole line of travel products at their Seattle Cruise and Travel store that can help you get the most in that overhead bag without sacrificing organization.  Today we looked at clutter-free travel with the Pack-It System from Eagle Creek.  

Seattle Cruise & Travel 
1523 15th Ave W.
Seattle, WA 98119

Travel Services
(206) 216-4277

