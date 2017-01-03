KING
Organization solutions for 2017

Heidi Eng, KING 1:58 PM. PST January 03, 2017

SEATTLE, WASH. - Getting organized consistently ranks among the top New Year's resolutions, which is probably why January is National Get Organized month.  Alan Regala, owner of ShelfGenie of Seattle, shows us a few genius solutions for those underused, overlooked spaces - including the pantry, blind corners, square corners, and under-the-sink.

Special offer for New Day viewers: First 10 callers will receive a free design consultation PLUS free installation.  Call 888-848-1372 and use the code words "NEW DAY ORGANIZED".  For more information, visit their website at www.shelfgenie.com/seattle.

