Amadine Bakeshop shows us how to re-create their famous French Macarons!

Although plenty of us have surely spent some time debating the pronunciation of the classic French treat, Amadine Bakeshop shows us how to make one of their unique creations.

Located in Capitol Hill, Amadine Bakeshop features regional French and English pastries. Chef Sara Naftaly walks us through the creation process for Amadine's famous French Macarons.

