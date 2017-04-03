One mom's mission to help 50 moms in 50 days

There are few things as powerful as a mom with a mission. One Sammamish mom has a major one: to help fifty other mothers in fifty days, culminating at an event called MamaCon. Leanne Kabat shared her incredible mission, as well as how MamaCon may help moms form all walks of life.

MamaCon takes place Saturday, April 'twenty ninth' at the Hilton in Bellevue. CLICK HERE for more information

