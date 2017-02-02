SEATTLE - Frank Olivier takes acting to an entirely new level. In his comedy show, “Twisted Cabaret and Pandemonium Vaudeville Show,” Olivier takes on over a dozen different roles and acts in his one man show, singing and dancing every step of the way. His career began with the circus as young as thirteen years old. After high school graduation, he took to the streets where he picked up magic, knife throwing, mind reading, etc. He landed a spot in Broadway’s “Sugar Babies" and his career took off with appearances on TV shows, European tours, comedy clubs, you name it.

He and a friend opened “Twisted Cabaret” in San Francisco in 2001 and the rest was history.

Copyright 2017 KING