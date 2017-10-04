One man is highlighting those often overlooked

Chris Ulmer from Special Books by Special Kids interviews children with varying disabilities and sheds light on their lives.

Christopher Ulmer began as a special education teacher in Florida with just 7 students. After creating a blog to tell their stories, people took interest. Now, he travels the world interviewing children and adults with various kinds of disabilities and gives them an opportunity to voice their stories.

Ulmer’s organization Special Books by Special Kids shares people’s unique stories and works towards normalizing diversity among kids and adults alike. Ulmer’s goal is to create a more accepting world, one story at a time.

You can find interviews at the Special Books by Special Kids YouTube channel.

