One-day procedure for a healthy, vibrant smile

A unique procedure can give people radiant new smiles that last a lifetime. It's called Same Day New Smile, and it was pioneered by Doctor Shawn Keller from Smiles By Design in Redmond, who's been using the treatment to give back to the community.

Dr. Keller shared how the procedure works, while patient Steve Anthony shared more about how the treatment has helped improve his smile and his oral health, after living in constant pain for more than two decades.

