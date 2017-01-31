SEATTLE - It’s common these days to know someone who has been touched by cancer. These patients often require services that go beyond the medical community. Shine, developed by the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA), provides a single destination where retail therapy and patient care overlap. Oncology products, services and guidance as well as handcrafted, locally-sourced gifts with supportive staff and services are now all in one place. 100 percent of profit benefits SCAA patient and family programs. Carrie Jacobsen and Eileen Hood tell us more about Shine’s dedication to the pursuit of better, longer, richer lives for each and every patient,

