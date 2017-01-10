Olympic track and field star Tori Bowie

Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sport (Photo: Custom)

Tori Bowie became the fifth US woman to win medals in three events at the same Olympic games. She took gold on the 4 x 100 relay team, silver in the 100 meter race and bronze in the 200 meter race at the Summer Games in Rio. Not bad for a woman who's only been sprinting full-time for two and a half years!

Tori is being presented with Casey Excellence for Children Life Hope Award, from Casey Family Programs. While she's in Seattle, she'll also meet with You Grow Girl, an organization which provides programs and services to help young women develop skills, confidence, and self-respect.

Meet Tori tonight (Tuesday, January 10) at 6:00 pm at High Point Community Center in West Seattle (6920 34th Ave SW). The event is hosted by High Voltage Track and Field Club, and is open to the public.

