Olympian's journey to reclaim her inner Tough Girl

In 1960, Carolyn Wood competed at the Summer Olympics in Rome, and at the tender age of 14, she overcame a previous setback to help the US women's swim team win gold in the 4 x 100 relay,

In her new memoir, Tough Girl: An Olympian's Journey, Carolyn shares the unconventional path she took to reclaim the inner strength and resilience of her younger self, in an attempt to heal from the painful end to a long marriage.

Carolyn will read from and sign copies of Tough Girl, tonight (Thursday, March 9) at 7:00 pm at University Bookstore in Seattle. CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2017 KING