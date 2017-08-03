Olympian Amanda Beard makes a splash with new Gig Harbor swim school

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seven-time Olympic swimming medalist Amanda Beard won her first gold medal when she was just 14 years old. She recently opened Beard Swim Co., a new swim school in Gig Harbor, which offers both group and private lessons, as well as elite coaching. Beard Swim Co. just became the first swim school to receive the designation "More Than Water" by the International Swimming Hall of Fame. The designation recognizes swim schools in a nationwide effort to educate and encourage parents to start swim lessons for children as early as six months old.

