Ohio Governor John Kasich discusses new book

Ohio Governor John Kasich discusses his new book.

John Kasich is the 69th Governor of Ohio, and while his plans for 2020 aren't clear, he's drawn a lot of attention recently. As the last Republican candidate before President Trump took the bid, Kasich was there for much of the 2016 campaign.

In his new book, "Two Paths: American Divided or United," Kasich reflects on the current political climate, news media, and the nature of the campaign trail. He joins us to talk about the book and his thoughts on America today.

To hear from the Governor in person, make sure to check out his event hosted by Third Place Books at the Theatre at Meydenbauer Center, May 2nd at 7 p.m.

To learn more, and to get tickets, click here.

