Obliteride funds lifesaving cancer research in fun-filled bike riding weekend

David Dunnington, stage IV melanoma cancer survivor and Obliteride rider.

SEATTLE - Obliteride is an annual fundraising bike ride held over a weekend where every rider-raised dollar goes toward lifesaving cancer research at Fred Hutch. 2017 marks the fifth anniversary of the ride that has become a community tradition in the Pacific Northwest that has raised over $9.2 million to date.

Stage IV Melanoma survivor and Obliteride participant David Dunnington and Dr. Kristin Anderson, an immunotherapy researcher at Fred Hutch joined New Day Northwest to talk about the event.

Rider's have the option to bike the 25-mile, 50-mile, 100-mile or two-day route. Every dollar raised by a rider goes towards lifesaving cancer research at Fred Hutch. You don't have to ride in order to participate, you can also volunteer your time and energy, sign up to fundraise, or cheer on riders at the finish line.

2017 Obliteride Events

Fri, Aug. 11 - Kickoff Party

Venue: Gas Works Park

Address: 2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103

Sat, Aug. 12 - Start Line (Two-day riders ONLY)

Venue: Fred Hutch

Address: 1100 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Sat, Aug. 12 - Finish Line (Two-day riders ONLY)

Venue: Tollefson Plaza

Address: 1515 Commerce St., Tacoma, WA 98402

Sun, Aug. 13 - Start Line (Two-day riders ONLY)

Venue: Tollefson Plaza

Address: 1515 Commerce St., Tacoma, WA 98402

Sun, Aug. 13 - Start Line (25, 50 and 100-mile riders)

Venue: Fred Hutch

Address: 1100 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Sun, August 13 - Finish Line (all riders)

Venue: Gas Works Park

Address: 2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103

© 2017 KING-TV