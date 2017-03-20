O Magazine and Talbots limited-edition collection benefits Dress for Success

The Talbots and O Magazine Collection benefits Dress for Success.

Talbots and O Magazine have joined forces once again to introduce a new limited-edition collection exclusive to Talbots that benefits Dress for Success.

Dress for Success is a

The new collection was designed in partnership with Adam Glassman, Creative Director of O Magazine. It features nine pieces that are fun, versatile and easy to wear. 30% of the net proceeds benefits Dress for Success.

Last year the capsule collection raised over $1 million and helped over 20,000 women, and this year they hope to help even more. The collection is available now nationwide at Talbots.

Copyright 2017 KING