O Magazine and Talbots limited-edition collection benefits Dress for Success

Talbots and O Magazine have joined forces once again to introduce a new limited-edition collection exclusive to Talbots that benefits Dress for Success.
The new collection was designed in partnership with Adam Glassman, Creative Director of O Magazine. It features nine pieces that are fun, versatile and easy to wear. 30% of the net proceeds benefits Dress for Success.
Last year the capsule collection raised over $1 million and helped over 20,000 women, and this year they hope to help even more. The collection is available now nationwide at Talbots.
