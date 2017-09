Photo: Thinkstock

RENTON - The largest tequila and mezcal tasting event in the Pacific Northwest will take place on Sep. 9 at the Renton Pavilion from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Northwest Tequila Fest will feature more than 150 tequilas and mezcals.

Jackie Moffet of Northwest Tequila Fest dropped by New Day to lead a tequila tasting and mix a few drinks.

