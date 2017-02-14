SEATTLE - Rhythm tap is the dance form at heart at urban dance studio, Northwest Tap Connection. Their philosophy is to enrich student’s lives with dance while also encouraging self-confidence, developing self-discipline and promoting achievement and goal setting. While rhythm tap is Northwest Tap Connection’s specialty, you can also find styles such as African, jazz, modern, ballet, swing, ballroom, and hip-hop incorporated into performances.

Hip-hop choreographer, instructor, and director, Shakiah Danielson has been teaching for over 13 years at over a variety of studios throughout Mexico, Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Her one-of-a-kind style couples hip-hop with an eclectic blend of music. Today, Shakiah and artistic director Ms. Melba Ayco are accompanied by six dancers for an epic performance. Catch Shakiah at MoPop February 18th for a mini film screening and a discussion on dance's healing power in the face of trauma within urban communities.

